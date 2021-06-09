New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Fortinet worth $52,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $227.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

