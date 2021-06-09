New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.13 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.88% of Acuity Brands worth $52,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $188.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.48.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

