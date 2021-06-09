New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.98 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Waters worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $323.09 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $326.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

