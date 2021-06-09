New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $53.18 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $53,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

