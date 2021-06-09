New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $58.32 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $58,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,433,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,376,000 after acquiring an additional 482,551 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,220.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 422,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 541,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,473,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

