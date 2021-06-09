New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $58.46 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of AutoZone worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $17,412,062. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,393.13 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,454.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

