New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.65 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $60,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

