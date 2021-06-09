New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

CMI stock opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.83. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.