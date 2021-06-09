New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $57,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 144,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.