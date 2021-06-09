New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $64,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twilio by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

