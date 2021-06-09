New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of McKesson worth $70,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.84. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

