New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Huazhu Group worth $66,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

