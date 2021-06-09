New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $66,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

