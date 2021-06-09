New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Etsy worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.