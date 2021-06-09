New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 105,300 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

JCI stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

