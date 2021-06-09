New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,229 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Chegg worth $67,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

