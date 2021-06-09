New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,952 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.30% of CONMED worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CNMD opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.