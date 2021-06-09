New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 152,795 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

