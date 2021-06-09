New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 172,940 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 172,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $57,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.65. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

