New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 177,534 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of StoneCo worth $52,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

