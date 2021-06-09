New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,704. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

