New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,794 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $529.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

