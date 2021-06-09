New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,733 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $55,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $37,382,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.84.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,311.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,464.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $845.86 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

