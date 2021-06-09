New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.