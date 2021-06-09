New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 351,851 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Rollins worth $61,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

