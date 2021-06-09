New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,305 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $63,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

