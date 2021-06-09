New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 414,561 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

SYF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

