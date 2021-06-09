New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,432 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $51,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

