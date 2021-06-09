New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,837 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Sensata Technologies worth $69,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,707 shares of company stock worth $1,328,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

