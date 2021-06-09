New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of MSCI worth $52,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $463.37 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

