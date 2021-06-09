New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

NYSE:A opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

