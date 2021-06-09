Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $133.23 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $133.23 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.01380753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,470.68 or 1.00345431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.