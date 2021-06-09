NextDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,449.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.82 million and $179,449.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,018,820,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,588,342 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.