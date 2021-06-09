Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Purchases £199.92 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Alan Martin bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($261.20).

LON NEXS traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213.50 ($2.79). 15,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.15. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

