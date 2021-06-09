NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.03

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.03 and traded as high as C$27.26. NFI Group shares last traded at C$26.96, with a volume of 230,867 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.03.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.79%.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

