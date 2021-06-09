NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $261.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $218.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.05. NICE has a 12-month low of $181.76 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $46,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

