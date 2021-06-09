NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 4.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.68. 301,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.