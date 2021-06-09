Nimiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.06 or 0.07097307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.88 or 0.01720696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00165449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00471569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00393644 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,533,187,020 coins and its circulating supply is 7,871,687,020 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

