NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.67% of NiSource worth $151,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,812. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

