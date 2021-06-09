Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

