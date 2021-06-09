Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 48.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $290,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 591.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

