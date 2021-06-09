Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

