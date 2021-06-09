Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 776 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 106.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,988,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,662,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

