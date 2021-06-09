Node Runners (NDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,850.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $724,425.26 and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $30.99 or 0.00085164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

