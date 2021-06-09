Noir Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $472,160.09 and $811.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00246772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00037372 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,504,395 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

