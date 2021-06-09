Noked Israel Ltd Buys Shares of 46,061 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. AudioCodes makes up approximately 0.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.