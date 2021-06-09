Noked Israel Ltd Has $42.44 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 13.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Wix.com worth $42,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $265.25. 9,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,873. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.41. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

