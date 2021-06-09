Noked Israel Ltd Sells 88,854 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Noked Israel Ltd trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,854 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 210.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.52. 49,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,985. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.