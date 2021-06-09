Noked Israel Ltd Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage comprises approximately 1.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.44% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $119,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $149,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,726. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

