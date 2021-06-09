Noked Israel Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 254,742 shares during the period. InMode makes up 5.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of InMode worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. 5,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

